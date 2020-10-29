Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Tinsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Tinsley

Notice Condolences

Frank Tinsley Notice
TINSLEY Frank Passed peacefully away aged 84 years with his loving wife holding his hand.
Dearly loved husband of Janet
& the late Elizabeth.
Loving father to Stephan & Marcus,
stepfather of Mark, father-in-law to
Deborah, Tamina & Mandy and
grandfather to Thomas & Mathew.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service will be held the
Edgar Newman Chapel
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th November 2020.
All further enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Rd, 01536 20376
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -