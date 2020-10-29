|
TINSLEY Frank Passed peacefully away aged 84 years with his loving wife holding his hand.
Dearly loved husband of Janet
& the late Elizabeth.
Loving father to Stephan & Marcus,
stepfather of Mark, father-in-law to
Deborah, Tamina & Mandy and
grandfather to Thomas & Mathew.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service will be held the
Edgar Newman Chapel
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th November 2020.
All further enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Rd, 01536 20376
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020