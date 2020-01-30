Home

More Obituaries for Frederick Burton
Frederick Burton

Notice

Frederick Burton Notice
BURTON Fredrick Roland
(Roly) Peacefully at home in Raunds on
19th January, Roly Burton
aged 95 years fell asleep.
Now reunited with his beloved Joyce.
Will be greatly missed by
his sons Michael and Alan,
Jo and Margaret (daughters-in-law),
by his seven grandchildren
and seven great grandchildren.
Roly's funeral service will take place at Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 10th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance) may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
