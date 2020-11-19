|
NEAVES "Mick"
Frederick George Richard Passed away peacefully on
14th November 2020 at
The Old Vicarage, aged 92.
A loving husband to the late Margaret, precious dad to Vanessa and Joanne, father-in-law to Lee. A wonderful Grandad to Liam, Emma, Craig, Ryan and Lauren and great grandad to Charlotte and Aurora.
Funeral service will take place at the
Edgar Numan Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 4th December 2020 at 11am.
Mick's service can be viewed live at www.obitus.com with
username Hale2707, password 566853.
Family flowers only but donations
for Air Ambulance may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020