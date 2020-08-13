|
|
|
RICHES Gem It is with great sadness that we say good bye to our precious 'Gem'
A much loved and dear husband to Marion, treasured father to
Steve, Paul and Julie.
A supportive and caring Grandfather and Great Grandfather to
his six Grandchildren and
seven Great Grandchildren.
You will be forever in our hearts.
The Funeral service will take place on the 19th August 2020 at St Peter's Church, Midland Road, Rushden.
Family flowers only, however, if you wish donations can be sent direct to,
Cancer Research UK.
For further details please contact
Coop Funeralcare Rushden
01933-312030
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020