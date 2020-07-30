|
HINKS Geoffrey Passed away peacefully
on 22nd July 2020, aged 73 years.
Loving father to Danielle and Marie,
and beloved grandie to his
grandchildren Chloe, Ashleigh,
Noah, Tyrell, Lexi and Talliah.
He was a ray of sunshine to us all and is
sadly missed by family and friends alike.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 7th August at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Cynthia Spencer Hospice or
SSAFA (the armed forces charity)
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020