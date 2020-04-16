|
|
|
Jenkins Geoffrey Passed away peacefully at home
on 6th April 2020 aged 93 years.
Husband of the late Mary,
loving father of Patricia and Linda,
a dear grandad and great grandad.
A private funeral service
is to be held with a
memorial service to be announced
at a later date.
Further enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020