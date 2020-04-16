Home

Geoffrey Jenkins

Geoffrey Jenkins Notice
Jenkins Geoffrey Passed away peacefully at home
on 6th April 2020 aged 93 years.
Husband of the late Mary,
loving father of Patricia and Linda,
a dear grandad and great grandad.
A private funeral service
is to be held with a
memorial service to be announced
at a later date.
Further enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
