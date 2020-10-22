|
|
|
Stanley Geoffrey On 14th October 2020, peacefully at home, Geoff aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Jane, dad of
Pat and Dave, also Grandad to
all his Grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Geoff's funeral service will be
held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium on
Monday 26th October.
Donations if desired are being
received by the family for
Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020