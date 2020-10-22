Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Stanley

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Stanley Notice
Stanley Geoffrey On 14th October 2020, peacefully at home, Geoff aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Jane, dad of
Pat and Dave, also Grandad to
all his Grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Geoff's funeral service will be
held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium on
Monday 26th October.
Donations if desired are being
received by the family for
Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -