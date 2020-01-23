|
ANDREW S. George At home on 11th January 2020 surrounded by his family, George, beloved husband of Sheila, proud and loving dad of Louise and the late Paul and devoted grandad of Leon and Adam.
The funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday
7th February 2020 at 12noon.
Family flowers only by request but donations in George's memory to Marie Curie or Shelter, may be placed in the donation box on leaving the chapel or sent directly
to the charity chosen.
All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020