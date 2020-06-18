Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Bird

Notice Condolences

George Bird Notice
BIRD George (Ray) Passed away suddenly on
the 11th June aged 89.
Dearly beloved Husband of Maureen, beloved Father of Philippa and
Simon and Father-in-law to Chris.
A treasured Grandfather of Lorna and
Martin and Great Grandfather.
Family funeral service to take place
at The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 25th June at 10:00am.
Family flowers only but, if wished, donations to the Air Ambulance
can be sent to:

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -