BIRD George (Ray) Passed away suddenly on
the 11th June aged 89.
Dearly beloved Husband of Maureen, beloved Father of Philippa and
Simon and Father-in-law to Chris.
A treasured Grandfather of Lorna and
Martin and Great Grandfather.
Family funeral service to take place
at The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 25th June at 10:00am.
Family flowers only but, if wished, donations to the Air Ambulance
can be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020