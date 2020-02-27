Home

George Hunt

Notice Condolences

George Hunt Notice
HUNT George Frederick Samuel of Rothwell passed peacefully away on 15th February 2020, aged 86 years. Loving husband of Brenda, much loved father and father-in-law of Christopher & Ann, Susan & Derek, Nicholas & Adele and beloved grandfather of Angela, Ashleigh, Georgia, Thomas, Fabienne and Chloe and a great grandfather of Lily and Alfie. Sadly missed by all his family. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Egdar Newman Chapel) on Thursday 5th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
