INNISS George Fell asleep on
Sunday 12th April 2020. Beloved husband of Elma for 62 years. Loving father of Frank, Julie, Jerry and the late Peter Inniss. Grandfather of Jefferson, Charlotte, Donovan, Olivia, Sebastian Estelle & Dexter. Great grandfather of Effie & Nayan. He will be deeply missed by family and all who knew him. Unfortunately due to the current climate, only invited family members are allowed to attend the graveside funeral on Friday 1st May at Doddington Road Cemetery. We will hold an open memorial service later in the year. Flowers or Donations for the Alzheimer's Society in memory of George may be sent to
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, (Wellingborough). Tel 01933 698623.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020