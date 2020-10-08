Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for George Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Reed

Notice Condolences

George Reed Notice
REED George Ernest Edward (Ted) Sadly passed away on
26th September, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Mary and dearly loved Dad to Sandra, John, and David. A wonderful Grandad and Great Grandad. A loving Brother to Maureen.
A private funeral service will take place at Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 16th October at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -