|
|
|
REED George Ernest Edward (Ted) Sadly passed away on
26th September, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Mary and dearly loved Dad to Sandra, John, and David. A wonderful Grandad and Great Grandad. A loving Brother to Maureen.
A private funeral service will take place at Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 16th October at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020