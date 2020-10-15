|
YOUDS George Lawrence It is with great sadness
that the family of
George Lawrence Youds announce his passing on
October 6th 2020
at the age of 83 years.
George passed away peacefully at home in Higham Ferrers, with family at his side. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years Carolyn, his five children Nigel, Stuart, Wendy, Rachel and Simon and his adored nine grandchildren Joshua, Jamie, James, Mila, Harry, Chloe, Luca, George
and Charlotte.
The funeral service will be held at Wellingborough crematorium, Doddington Road on Tuesday 20th October 1:00 pm.
Due to COVID restrictions only family and very close friends are able to attend.
Should you wish to view the
funeral via live link, please contact
Co-op Funeral Directors Wellingborough for details.
Any charitable donations to Marie Curie or Cransley Hospice who have been amazing throughout his care.
A special mention to Trish from Cransley Hospice and June Atwood Heart Specialist Team who always went above and beyond to support George and Carolyn.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020