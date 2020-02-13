|
|
|
ALLEN Gerald
'Gerry' The family of the late
Gerald Allen (Gerry) of Rushden
would like to thank all those who attended his recent private funeral,
for the stunning floral tributes and £250 donated to Cancer Research UK.
We were overwhelmed by
the many cards, phone calls
and messages of support.
Our heartfelt thanks also to
Rushden Co-op Funeral Care,
for Claire's kindness and support
throughout the preparations and
Andrew's calm, reassuring leadership
on the day, as well as making the touching, spontaneous gesture
of stopping at Gerry's beloved
former home in Irchester.
Special thanks also to celebrant
Lucy Silous for her moving, sensitive
and thoughtful service.
Finally, thanks to the
Pear Tree Café of Irchester
for hosting our small reception
so beautifully with the lovely buffet.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020