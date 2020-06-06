|
WEST Geraldine Rosemary Peacefully at home
on 15th May 2020.
Loving mum to Lesley, Denise, Stephen and Susan. Dearly loved mother in law to David, Simon, Helen and Neil, much loved nan to Robert, Christopher, Sam, Nico, Shane, Nikita, Elliott and Owen and big nan to Jack, Madison, Noah, Lacey and Jessie.
A private family
funeral service will take place at
12 noon on Thursday 11th June at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. Donations in Geraldine's memory to the Finedon Weslyan Chapel may
be made online via the website www.chambersandbrighty.co.uk
All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020