Hetherington Gerry Of Corby, passed away at home after a short illness on Saturday 26th September 2020, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband to Margaret,
loving father to Geraldine,
Jacqueline and Liam and a dearly loved grandad to Thomas, Amalie, Bella, Cosmo and Cressida.
Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for The British Lung Foundation and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent direct to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors,
Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020