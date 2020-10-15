Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Hetherington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry Hetherington

Notice

Gerry Hetherington Notice
Hetherington Gerry Margaret and family
wish to thank all friends and neighbours for their kindness and support at this sad and
difficult time. Special thanks to
Canon Michael Harrison for conducting such a lovely and comforting service, to Lesley at Earthworks, Uppingham for her beautiful flower arrangements which gave such a sense of new life and to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham for their sensitive
and personal handling of the
funeral arrangements.
Donations are still being
gratefully received for the
British Lung Foundation.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -