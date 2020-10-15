|
|
|
Hetherington Gerry Margaret and family
wish to thank all friends and neighbours for their kindness and support at this sad and
difficult time. Special thanks to
Canon Michael Harrison for conducting such a lovely and comforting service, to Lesley at Earthworks, Uppingham for her beautiful flower arrangements which gave such a sense of new life and to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham for their sensitive
and personal handling of the
funeral arrangements.
Donations are still being
gratefully received for the
British Lung Foundation.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020