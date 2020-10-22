Home

Gilbert Fearnley

Gilbert Fearnley Notice
FEARNLEY Peacefully on 7th October, Gilbert
aged 81 at Kettering General Hospital.
Dearly loved Husband of Daphne for 60 years. Loving Father to Andy and Liz, Father-in-law to Jeni and the late Paul. Grandad to Ben, Emily, Georgina, and Chris and Great Grandad to Baileigh.
Funeral service on
Monday 26th October at 12 noon,
for family and close friends only
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if wished for the
British Heart Foundation.

Sad is the heart that loved you.
Silent the tears fall.
But living without you
is the greatest heartache of all.
Loved you so much. Daph xxxxx

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
