BIRD On Thursday 6th August 2020 peacefully, at
Kettering General Hospital,
Gillian aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of Fred,
loving Mother of Janice and Denise, Mother-in-law to Peter and Neil, devoted Grandma of Victoria,
James and Jack, Great Grandma
to Adalyn, Eloise, Ava and Lachlan.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Gillian's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on 26th August at 1 pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for Cancer Research UK https://www.cancerresearch.org/
cancer-research-uk-giving-pages/donations.
All further enquiries to
J R Norris & Son,
59 Edinburgh Road,
Kettering, Northants
NN16 8NZ
Tel: 01536 483 220
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020