HOLT Gordon Passed away peacefully at the
Old Vicarage, Weekley on
8th May 2020, aged 78 years.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Mary.
A dear Father, will be sadly
missed by friends and family.
Special thanks to all staff at The Old Vicarage, who in distressing times
did their utmost to ensure Gordon
had the best care until the end.
Private funeral service will take
place at Kettering Crematorium.
Donations, if desired for Epilepsy Society may be made online at
www.epilepsysociety.org.uk/donate
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020