MARSHALL Gordon Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on
22nd February 2020, aged 83 years. Loving husband of Sylvia, much loved father of Andrew and Kathryn and dearly loved grandfather of Evie, Amelia and James. Funeral Service at St Giles' Church, Desborough, on Tuesday, 17th March at 10.00am followed by committal at Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
