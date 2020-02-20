Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
15:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Notice Condolences

Gordon Shaw Notice
SHAW On 8th February 2020
peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Gordon aged 62 years.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Gordon's funeral service will be held at Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on 24th February at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only by request and donations if desired are being received for Integrated Cancer Therapies, Corby. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
