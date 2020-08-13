Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Grace Simpson

Grace Simpson Notice
Simpson Grace On 6th August 2020, Grace, passed away after a long and fruitful life, aged 97 years.
She is now reunited with her husband Samuel. Dearly beloved mother of
Linda, Jeanette and Diane and their husbands John Thompson,
Robert Fogell and the late Ron Laufer.
She was a special grandmother
and great grandmother.
Grace's funeral service will be
held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering,
on Wednesday 19th August at 1.30pm.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
