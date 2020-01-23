|
CUMMINGS Graham
of Kettering Passed away suddenly at
Kettering General Hospital
on 7th January aged 83 years.
Sadly missed by families of
Nancy, Robin, Lance & David and Graham's family in Ireland.
The funeral service will be held in
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium
on Monday 3rd February at 13.00pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Graham may be placed in the collection box following the service and will be forwarded to Cancer Research UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Ward & Brewin Funeral Service
20 West Street, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE 11 9DE
Tel: 01283 215969
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020