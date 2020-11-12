|
PEARSON Graham Sadly passed away at home
on 22nd October 2020.
Much loved and cherished husband
of Jacquey for 54 years.
Devoted father of Vikki and Glenn, loving grandad to Stephanie, Ryan, Kayleigh, Dylan and Cameron and
great grandad to baby Oakley Graham.
Due to current restrictions only
family and close friends were able to attend his funeral held on 6th November at Kettering Crematorium.
This was live streamed so many
more could feel involved.
Many thanks for all the cards
and messages of sympathy and donations to cancer and heart
charities received in Graham's memory.
To Marie Curie and the Palliative Care Team for all their help and comfort and to Margaret Rose Funeral Directors and Will Cooper for a beautiful service.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020