|
|
|
RICHARDSON Graham Michael Aged 71 years. After a long illness passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 15th April at
Higham House Nursing Home.
Brother to Roger, Gerald and the
late Gordon, Jennifer and Annette.
Heartfelt thanks to the brilliant staff
at Higham House and also the staff
at Latimer Grange, Burton Latimer.
Enquiries and donations, if desired, for The Stroke Association may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020