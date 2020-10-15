|
|
|
RIDGE Graham Graham passed away peacefully
at home with his daughter and
granddaughter by his side
on 7th October 2020.
Cherished husband of the late Susan, much loved father of Belinda and Neil,
a devoted grandfather to Alex and Ellie and beloved brother to John, Gillian, Malcolm, Rita and the late Joan.
He was widely known and respected within the community and will be
sorely missed by many.
A private family cremation will be held with a civic memorial in due course.
Donations in memory of Graham for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent
to Toby Hunt Funeral Service
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobytobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020