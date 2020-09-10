Home

GIRDLESTONE Granville On 28th August 2020
peacefully at his home,
surrounded by his family,
Granville, aged 73 years,
of Thrapston.
Much loved husband
of the late Marsha.
Devoted father of Jaime and Kathryn and loving partner of Julie.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to the current health situation there will be a private cremation service at Nene Valley Crematorium on Friday 25th September at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for Marie Curie, there will be a collection box available at the service or these can be sent directly to Marie Curie.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL. Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
