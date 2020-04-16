|
|
|
BENTON Gregory Herbert Allan Passed away peacefully
after a long illness,
borne with great courage and dignity,
on Saturday 4th April 2020
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Bridget,
loving dad of Jay and the late Emma.
Greg will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
Family funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st April at 11.30am.
A Memorial service will take place
at a later date, to enable
family and friends to pay their respects
and commemorate Greg's life.
All enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020