Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Benton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Benton

Notice Condolences

Gregory Benton Notice
BENTON Gregory Herbert Allan Passed away peacefully
after a long illness,
borne with great courage and dignity,
on Saturday 4th April 2020
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Bridget,
loving dad of Jay and the late Emma.
Greg will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
Family funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st April at 11.30am.
A Memorial service will take place
at a later date, to enable
family and friends to pay their respects
and commemorate Greg's life.
All enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -