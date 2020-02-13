Home

MARCHANT On February 1st, peacefully
at Kettering General Hospital,
Gwen, aged 90 years.
Beloved sister of Audrey, auntie
of Mark, Claire and Nigel.
Stepmum to Jim, Mike and Pete.
Gwen will be much missed by all
her family, may she rest in peace.
Gwen's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Tuesday 25th February at 12:00 pm.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
