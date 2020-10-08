Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Gwen Needham

Notice Condolences

Gwen Needham Notice
NEEDHAM Passed away on 3rd October,
Gwen aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael,
a dearly loved Mum to Julie, Adrian, Claudine and Charmaine and a dear Grandma and Great-grandma.
Gwen was a caring and dedicated foster mum for 40 years.
She was dearly loved
and will be greatly missed.
Donations in Gwen's memory for
SCBU, along with all enquiries
may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
