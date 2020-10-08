|
|
|
NEEDHAM Passed away on 3rd October,
Gwen aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael,
a dearly loved Mum to Julie, Adrian, Claudine and Charmaine and a dear Grandma and Great-grandma.
Gwen was a caring and dedicated foster mum for 40 years.
She was dearly loved
and will be greatly missed.
Donations in Gwen's memory for
SCBU, along with all enquiries
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020