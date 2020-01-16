Home

Gwen Nicholls

NICHOLLS Gwen formerly of Wilbarston and Hammond Way, Market Harborough, died peacefully at Beaumont Nursing Home, Kettering on 5th January 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Jeff, loving mother of Paul and Peter and mother-in-law and grandmother. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
