|
|
|
MARCHANT (née Malton)
Gwendoline Louise Gwen passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 4th may 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved Mum of Shirley, Val, Treena, Paul and the late John.
Adored nan of her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Gwen's funeral will be held
at the Crematorium,
Rothwell Road, Kettering on
Thursday 28th May 2020.
This will be for her immediate family only and a memorial service will be
held at a later date.
Donations if desired in memory of
Gwen may be sent to
Christ The King Church,
Deeble Road, Kettering, NN15 7AA.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020