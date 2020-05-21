Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Sharp

Notice Condolences

Gwendoline Sharp Notice
SHARP Gwendoline Edna
"Gwen" Passed away peacefully
at Tasker House, Wellingborough on 13th May 2020, aged 91 years.
Mother to Christine, Hilary and Elaine, step mother to Graham, Grandma
to 8 grandchildren and
13 great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Our heartfelt thanks to all at Tasker House for their dedication and care over the last two years.
There will be a small family funeral,
however, a service of thanksgiving will be held at a later date.
All further enquiries please to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors,
Buckwell End,
Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -