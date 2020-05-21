|
SHARP Gwendoline Edna
"Gwen" Passed away peacefully
at Tasker House, Wellingborough on 13th May 2020, aged 91 years.
Mother to Christine, Hilary and Elaine, step mother to Graham, Grandma
to 8 grandchildren and
13 great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Our heartfelt thanks to all at Tasker House for their dedication and care over the last two years.
There will be a small family funeral,
however, a service of thanksgiving will be held at a later date.
All further enquiries please to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors,
Buckwell End,
Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020