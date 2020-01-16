Home

Harold Dummer

Notice Condolences

Harold Dummer Notice
DUMMER Passed away on 6th January,
Harold, aged 88 years.
Much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 24th January at 2:00pm.
Smart and colourful clothing please.
Flowers or donations to
British Heart Foundation or
Breast Cancer UK may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants,
NN15 6NX Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
