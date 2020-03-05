|
|
|
GEORGE Peacefully on 25th February 2020
at his home in Great Doddington,
Harold, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Gertrude.
Loving Father of Janet,
Ellie, Vivienne and Anthony.
A much loved Grandfather and Uncle.
Harold will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Marie Curie
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020