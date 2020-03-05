Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold George

Notice Condolences

Harold George Notice
GEORGE Peacefully on 25th February 2020
at his home in Great Doddington,
Harold, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Gertrude.
Loving Father of Janet,
Ellie, Vivienne and Anthony.
A much loved Grandfather and Uncle.
Harold will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Marie Curie
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -