|
|
|
ROBB (nee Lauder) On December 26th 2019 at the Old Vicarage Care Home, Weekley, Harriet passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Boxing Day.
Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother and grandmother.
Harriet was a teacher in Corby
for 35 years.
A celebration of her life will be held at St Andrew's Church of Scotland, Occupation Road, Corby
on Friday 24th January at 12:00 noon. This will be followed by a
private committal.
The family would like to thank the staff at the care home for the kindness Harriet received whilst in their care. Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020