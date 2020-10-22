|
CARGILL On October 13th 2020. Suddenly at Kettering General Hospital,
Harry aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary. Much loved dad of Anne and Tommy, father-in-law of Eddie and
Tracey. Devoted Grandad of Rachel, Siona, Nicola, Scott, Daniel and
their partners. Great-grandad
of two. Adored partner of Marilyn. Much loved brother - in - law, uncle, friend and neighbour.
Will be remembered for his
cheeky grin and sense of fun.
Always in our thoughts and hearts. Harry's funeral will take place on Thursday 29th October.
The funeral car will leave from Bankside at 12:30pm. It will then proceed to Seagrave House Bowls Club on Occupation Road for a pass and
pause, where friends are invited to pay their respects. The immediate family only service will take place at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Family Flowers only by request, donations if desired may be sent to
The British Heart Foundation or a .
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road. Corby. 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020