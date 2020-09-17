|
|
|
SHEEHAN On September 8th 2020
at Kettering General Hospital,
after a short illness, bravely borne, Harry aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Maura.
Loving dad and father-in-law of
Vanda and lan, Brian, Kevin and Joanne and Angela and Matthew.
A much loved grandad and
great grandad of Kerry, Scott,
Terri, Erin, Kyla, Ruben and Harris.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Harry's funeral service will be held
at Shire Lodge Cemetery on
Friday 25th September at 11:00am.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired, please send
to Lakelands Hospice, Corby.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020