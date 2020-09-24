|
|
|
BUTLIN Hazel Leah Fell asleep peacefully on
21st September aged 93 years.
Good night lovely Mum,
sleep tight, love you.
Special thanks to the staff at
Gabriel Court who cared for and
loved Hazel, and for which we will be forever grateful.
She will be sadly missed by Daughter Marie and Son in Law Peter.
Funeral Service to take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Friday 2nd October
at 11.30am.
Floral tributes may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020