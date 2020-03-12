|
CASH Heather Passed away on
6th March, 2020 aged 84 years.
Loving wife to Don for 60 years,
devoted Mum to Jane and Jill, treasured Gran and
a special friend to many.
A Service of Thanksgiving for
Heather's life will be held at
St. Botolph's Church, Barton Seagrave on Friday 27th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020