Isles Heather
(nee Palmer) Passed away peacefully after a short illness at home on 20th August 2020, aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of the late Robin,
mother to Neil and daughter-in-law Pauline, proud grandmother to
Rowan and Finley, loving sister of Rosemary, Robin and Martin.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private cremation will take place and a celebration of Heather's life will be held at a later date.
Donations if desired for
East Anglia's Children's Hospice may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Nr Oundle,
Peterborough, PE8 5PS.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020