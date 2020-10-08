|
Jones Helen Bennett
(née Gibney) Our much loved
Mum and Nan/Nana.
After a short battle with cancer, you passed away peacefully at home on 25th September 2020, aged 83.
As our family's guiding light you are very much missed by your husband Jim, your children Deborah, Karen, Alan and Derek, by your grandchildren Helen, Jasmin, Karen, Sophie
and Matthew, and by your many
great grandchildren, other family members and all of your many friends.
Spread your wings, Mum, and fly high, beautiful lady. xxxxxxxxxx
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 14th October at 11am at St.John the Baptist Church, Corby.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020