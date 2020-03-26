|
|
|
Krotowski Passed away peacefully at home
on Thursday 12th March,
Helena, aged 85 years.
Darling Wife to the late Bogdan.
Dear Mum to Robert and
Nanny to Ben and Lily.
Due to current circumstances,
a private funeral service will
take place on Friday 27th March
at Kettering Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Helena
for Cransley Hospice and enquiries
of a live stream of the service
may be directed to:
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020