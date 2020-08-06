|
|
|
Edghill Hilary O'Neale
In loving memory of Hilary O'Neale Edghill who passed away aged 84.
Sunrise 06/12/1935 -
Sunset 13/07/2020
Affectionately known as 'Son' 'Blues' and 'Edge' he was born in St Philip, Barbados and moved to the UK in 1956. Hilary was a keen cricketer
and in later years turned to working
on his allotment during retirement.
Son of the late Winifred Edghill
and Cleviston Clarke.
Husband of Evelyn, (née Hillhouse)
of 62 years.
Father of Yvette Tull, Undra Edghill,
the late Tracy Edghill and Gary Edghill.
Brother, uncle, grandfather and
great grandfather to many.
May he rest in peace and rise in glory.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020