|
|
|
MARTIN On November 11th 2020, suddenly at home in Corby,
Ian aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Jeanie, much loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and Papa.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Ian's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 8th December at 14.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be sent to Dementia UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020