Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Martin

Notice Condolences

Ian Martin Notice
MARTIN On November 11th 2020, suddenly at home in Corby,
Ian aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Jeanie, much loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and Papa.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Ian's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 8th December at 14.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be sent to Dementia UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -