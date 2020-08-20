|
WILLIS Ian Passed away on
13th August 2020 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Diana,
a loved brother-in-law and uncle.
Liked and respected by all
his many friends.
Special thanks to doctors
and staff of Lilford Ward of
Kettering General Hospital
for all their care and support.
Private funeral service
to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 27th August at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020